The Indiana Pacers (20-14) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 123 - Pacers 118

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 5.5)

Pacers (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-4.7)

Celtics (-4.7) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Under (247.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.3

The Pacers' .588 ATS win percentage (20-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .529 mark (18-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 14-10 ATS record Boston puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Boston's games have gone over the total 55.9% of the time this season (19 out of 34), less often than Indiana's games have (24 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 25-7, while the Pacers are 10-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Pacers are best in the NBA offensively (127.6 points scored per game) but second-worst defensively (124.4 points conceded).

In 2023-24, Indiana is second-worst in the NBA in rebounds (40.4 per game) and ninth in rebounds allowed (42.8).

This season the Pacers are best in the NBA in assists at 31.2 per game.

In 2023-24, Indiana is 12th in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.9 per game) and 13th in turnovers forced (13.4).

The Pacers are the fourth-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (14.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

