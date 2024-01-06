2024 NCAA Bracketology: Butler Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Butler and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Butler's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Butler ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|0-3
|NR
|NR
|118
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Butler's best wins
Butler's best win this season came in a 59-51 victory on December 3 over the Wisconsin Badgers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in the RPI. Rachel Kent, as the leading point-getter in the win over Wisconsin, compiled 25 points, while Caroline Strande was second on the team with 17.
Next best wins
- 76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 157/RPI) on November 25
- 68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 174/RPI) on November 12
- 53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 187/RPI) on November 18
- 69-49 at home over Ohio (No. 295/RPI) on December 21
- 67-46 at home over Bradley (No. 324/RPI) on November 29
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Butler's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Butler is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Butler has been given the 96th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- Of the Bulldogs' 15 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records north of .500.
- Of Butler's 15 remaining games this year, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Butler's next game
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. Butler Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV Channel: FloHoops
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Butler games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.