Will Butler be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Butler's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Butler's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

+30000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Butler ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-3 NR NR 70

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler's best wins

Butler took down the Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 56-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 103-95 overtime win on November 30 -- its best victory of the season. Jahmyl Telfort, in that signature victory, tallied a team-best 26 points with five rebounds and seven assists. DJ Davis also played a part with 25 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

70-56 over Boise State (No. 60/RPI) on November 26

81-47 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 103/RPI) on November 13

97-90 at home over Cal (No. 223/RPI) on December 9

74-64 at home over Georgetown (No. 229/RPI) on December 19

88-78 over Penn State (No. 240/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Butler's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Butler is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Bulldogs are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Butler has been handed the 42nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Butler's 16 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Butler's next game

Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler Bulldogs

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Butler games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.