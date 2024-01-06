Bruce Brown and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 150-116 win over the Hawks, Brown put up 17 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 10.4 Rebounds -- 4.6 4.8 Assists -- 2.9 2.8 PRA -- 19.5 18 PR -- 16.6 15.2



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.4 per contest.

The Pacers rank 10th in possessions per game with 106.3. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 110.4 points per contest, which is third-best in the NBA.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics allow 24.6 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 36 13 8 4 1 0 3 11/1/2023 21 3 1 1 0 0 1

