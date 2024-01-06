Brown County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Brown County, Indiana, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Creek High School at Brown County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Nashville, IN
- Conference: Western Indiana
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.