The Creighton Bluejays versus the DePaul Blue Demons is one of 10 games on the Saturday college basketball slate that includes a Big East team in play.

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Seton Hall Pirates at Butler Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Xavier Musketeers at Marquette Golden Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 FloHoops Creighton Bluejays at DePaul Blue Demons 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) St. John's Red Storm at Providence Friars 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 FOX Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

