The Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) will look to stop a three-game win streak when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -7.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

In six of 10 games this season, Ball State and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 points.

Ball State's matchups this year have an average total of 143.3, 2.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Ball State has covered the spread more often than Central Michigan this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-4-0, compared to the 4-8-0 record of Central Michigan.

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 6 60% 74.5 139.8 68.8 144.9 142.7 Central Michigan 4 33.3% 65.3 139.8 76.1 144.9 141.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

Ball State put together a 9-10-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Cardinals put up 74.5 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 76.1 the Chippewas give up.

When Ball State totals more than 76.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 6-4-0 1-0 5-5-0 Central Michigan 4-8-0 1-5 6-6-0

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits

Ball State Central Michigan 7-0 Home Record 3-2 1-4 Away Record 1-5 5-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.