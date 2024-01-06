The Akron Zips (5-6) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 64.9 the Zips give up.
  • When it scores more than 64.9 points, Ball State is 10-0.
  • Akron is 5-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The 64.9 points per game the Zips average are the same as the Cardinals allow.
  • Akron is 2-1 when scoring more than 65.2 points.
  • Ball State is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (44.8%).
  • The Cardinals' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Zips have given up.

Ball State Leaders

  • Ally Becki: 12 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69)
  • Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Marie Kiefer: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 47 3PT% (39-for-83)
  • Alex Richard: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%

Ball State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Georgia W 52-51 Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
12/30/2023 Oakland City W 95-58 John E. Worthen Arena
1/3/2024 @ Western Michigan W 78-56 University Arena
1/6/2024 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena
1/10/2024 Buffalo - John E. Worthen Arena
1/13/2024 Bowling Green - John E. Worthen Arena

