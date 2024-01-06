The Akron Zips (5-6) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (11-2) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at James A. Rhodes Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 74.5 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 64.9 the Zips give up.

When it scores more than 64.9 points, Ball State is 10-0.

Akron is 5-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.

The 64.9 points per game the Zips average are the same as the Cardinals allow.

Akron is 2-1 when scoring more than 65.2 points.

Ball State is 10-0 when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.

The Zips are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 4.9% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (44.8%).

The Cardinals' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.8 higher than the Zips have given up.

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 12 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69)

12 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (19-for-69) Nyla Hampton: 7.5 PTS, 3.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

7.5 PTS, 3.7 STL, 43.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Marie Kiefer: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 47 3PT% (39-for-83)

13.5 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 47 3PT% (39-for-83) Alex Richard: 8.5 PTS, 50.6 FG%

