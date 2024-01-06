How to Watch Ball State vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Chippewas have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- Ball State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas sit at 335th.
- The Cardinals record 74.5 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 76.1 the Chippewas allow.
- When Ball State totals more than 76.1 points, it is 4-0.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Ball State is putting up 20.5 more points per game (83.3) than it is in away games (62.8).
- The Cardinals allow 60 points per game at home this year, compared to 78.2 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Ball State is averaging 2.5 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than on the road (5.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to on the road (31.2%).
Ball State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Indiana State
|L 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 80-63
|Williams Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kent State
|L 82-69
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|Central Michigan
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|1/9/2024
|Akron
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
