The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ball State Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Chippewas have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • Ball State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas sit at 335th.
  • The Cardinals record 74.5 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 76.1 the Chippewas allow.
  • When Ball State totals more than 76.1 points, it is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Ball State is putting up 20.5 more points per game (83.3) than it is in away games (62.8).
  • The Cardinals allow 60 points per game at home this year, compared to 78.2 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Ball State is averaging 2.5 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than on the road (5.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to on the road (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Indiana State L 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Minnesota L 80-63 Williams Arena
1/2/2024 @ Kent State L 82-69 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
1/6/2024 Central Michigan - John E. Worthen Arena
1/9/2024 Akron - John E. Worthen Arena
1/13/2024 @ Toledo - Savage Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.