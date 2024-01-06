The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) hope to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Ball State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

The Cardinals make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Chippewas have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Ball State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas sit at 335th.

The Cardinals record 74.5 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 76.1 the Chippewas allow.

When Ball State totals more than 76.1 points, it is 4-0.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Ball State is putting up 20.5 more points per game (83.3) than it is in away games (62.8).

The Cardinals allow 60 points per game at home this year, compared to 78.2 when playing on the road.

In home games, Ball State is averaging 2.5 more three-pointers per game (8.3) than on the road (5.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to on the road (31.2%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule