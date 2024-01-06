If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Ball State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Ball State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Ball State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 2-0 NR NR 59

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State's best wins

When Ball State took down the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 37 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 52-51 on December 21, it was its best win of the season. Ally Becki was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Georgia, recording 16 points with five rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

67-59 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 96/RPI) on December 10

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 144/RPI) on November 18

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 167/RPI) on November 11

71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 196/RPI) on December 3

78-56 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 203/RPI) on January 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ball State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Ball State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

According to the RPI, Ball State has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Ball State has the 168th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

Of the Cardinals' 16 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records north of .500.

Ball St's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Ball State's next game

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bulls

Ball State Cardinals vs. Buffalo Bulls Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Ball State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.