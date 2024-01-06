Can we expect Ball State to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Ball State ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-2 NR NR 290

Ball State's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Ball State defeated the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in a 75-58 win on November 21. The leading point-getter against South Carolina Upstate was Basheer Jihad, who amassed 27 points with 10 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

83-71 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 265/RPI) on December 10

73-68 at home over Old Dominion (No. 268/RPI) on November 11

67-58 at home over Bellarmine (No. 285/RPI) on December 2

92-74 at home over UAPB (No. 302/RPI) on November 24

68-65 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on December 6

Ball State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

According to the RPI, the Cardinals have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Ball State has the good fortune of facing the 15th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

As far as Ball St's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Ball State's next game

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals vs. Akron Zips

Ball State Cardinals vs. Akron Zips Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

