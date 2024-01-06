True auto racing fans know that there's no such thing as too many races. From the starting gun to the checkered flag, you want to see it all. Check out the article below to find out how to watch or live stream the action airing on Fubo on Saturday, January 6.

Watch even more racing action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch AMA Supercross Series: Monster Energy Series - Round 1

Series: AMA Supercross Series

AMA Supercross Series Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with auto racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!