Should you wager on Alec Pierce finding his way into the end zone in the Indianapolis Colts' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pierce will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alec Pierce score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Pierce has put up 514 yards receiving (on 32 grabs) and two TDs. He has been targeted 61 times, and is putting up 32.1 yards per game.

Pierce has made two touchdown catches this year in 16 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Alec Pierce Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 3 1 5 0 Week 2 @Texans 2 2 28 0 Week 3 @Ravens 7 3 43 0 Week 4 Rams 2 1 38 0 Week 5 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 6 3 25 0 Week 7 Browns 3 3 53 0 Week 8 Saints 5 3 41 0 Week 9 @Panthers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 1 21 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 6 4 27 0 Week 13 @Titans 6 3 100 1 Week 14 @Bengals 3 2 22 0 Week 15 Steelers 5 1 13 0 Week 16 @Falcons 7 3 30 0 Week 17 Raiders 1 1 58 1

Rep Alec Pierce with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.