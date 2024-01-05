Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Westview High School vs. LaVille High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, LaVille High School will host Westview High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Westview vs. LaVille Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Lakeville, IN
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.