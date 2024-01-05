South Central High School is away from home versus Hebron High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

South Central vs. Hebron Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Hebron, IN

Hebron, IN Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Porter County Games Today

Valparaiso High School at Portage High School