Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Sheridan High School vs. Tri-Central High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Hoosier Heartland action on Friday, January 5, Tri-Central High School will host Sheridan High School at 7:30 PM ET.
Sheridan vs. Tri-Central Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Sharpsville, IN
