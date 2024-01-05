Ryan Donato and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. Looking to bet on Donato's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Ryan Donato vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Donato Season Stats Insights

Donato has averaged 13:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

In six of 36 games this season, Donato has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Donato has a point in 11 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Donato has an assist in seven of 36 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Donato's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is a 24.4% chance of Donato having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Donato Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 36 Games 3 13 Points 4 6 Goals 3 7 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.