For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Reese Johnson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • In two of 25 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
  • Johnson has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 4-1
12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:37 Away L 8-1
12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 2-1 OT
12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away L 7-5
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:52 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 7-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

