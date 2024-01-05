Purdue vs. Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 5
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. The Boilermakers are favorites (-9.5) in the contest, which begins at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.
Purdue vs. Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Purdue
|-9.5
|154.5
Purdue Betting Records & Stats
- Purdue's 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 154.5 points six times.
- The average point total in Purdue's outings this year is 152.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Boilermakers are 10-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Illinois (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 16.9% less often than Purdue (10-4-0) this year.
Purdue vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 154.5
|% of Games Over 154.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Purdue
|6
|42.9%
|85.4
|169.3
|67
|132.5
|147.3
|Illinois
|4
|36.4%
|83.9
|169.3
|65.5
|132.5
|145.6
Additional Purdue Insights & Trends
- The Boilermakers put up 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
- Purdue is 10-4 against the spread and 13-1 overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Purdue
|10-4-0
|5-2
|9-5-0
|Illinois
|6-5-0
|0-0
|5-6-0
Purdue vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Purdue
|Illinois
|14-2
|Home Record
|15-2
|8-3
|Away Record
|3-7
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.5
|67.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
