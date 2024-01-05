The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. The Boilermakers are favorites (-9.5) in the contest, which begins at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -9.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue's 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 154.5 points six times.

The average point total in Purdue's outings this year is 152.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Boilermakers are 10-4-0 against the spread this season.

Illinois (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 16.9% less often than Purdue (10-4-0) this year.

Purdue vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 6 42.9% 85.4 169.3 67 132.5 147.3 Illinois 4 36.4% 83.9 169.3 65.5 132.5 145.6

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

The Boilermakers put up 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

Purdue is 10-4 against the spread and 13-1 overall when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 10-4-0 5-2 9-5-0 Illinois 6-5-0 0-0 5-6-0

Purdue vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Illinois 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 3-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

