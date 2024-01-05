The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. It tips at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Purdue has compiled a 10-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.

Illinois has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this year.

So far this year, six out of the Fighting Illini's 13 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 Purdue is best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), but only second-best, according to computer rankings.

The Boilermakers have had the 52nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1200 at the start of the season to +900.

With odds of +900, Purdue has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Fighting Illini have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +5000 at the start of the season to +5000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Illinois has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

