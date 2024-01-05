The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. It begins at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Purdue has compiled a 10-3-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Boilermakers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Illinois is 8-4-1 ATS this season.

A total of six Fighting Illini games this season have gone over the point total.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), Purdue is best in the country. It is one spot below that, second-best, according to computer rankings.

The Boilermakers have experienced the 52nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1200 at the start of the season to +900.

Purdue's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of winning the national championship, the Fighting Illini currently have the same odds, going from +5000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

Illinois has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

