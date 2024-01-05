How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. It tips at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
- Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
- The Boilermakers score 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
- Purdue has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue performed better in home games last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 64.3.
- In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-53
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|W 67-53
|Xfinity Center
|1/5/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Mackey Arena
