The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. It tips at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
  • Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
  • The Boilermakers score 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
  • Purdue has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue performed better in home games last season, scoring 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 64.3.
  • In home games, Purdue averaged 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (32%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

