The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will aim to build on a six-game win run when they host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the top rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 29th.
  • The Boilermakers average 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
  • When Purdue puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 13-1.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Illinois has an 11-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 82nd.
  • The Fighting Illini's 83.9 points per game are 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
  • When Illinois gives up fewer than 85.4 points, it is 10-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Purdue posted 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).
  • The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last season at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (64.3).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue performed better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Illinois scored 77.5 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (70.0).
  • The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
  • Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Missouri W 97-73 Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 104-71 State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern W 96-66 State Farm Center
1/5/2024 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
1/11/2024 Michigan State - State Farm Center
1/14/2024 Maryland - State Farm Center

