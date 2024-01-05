How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, victors in four in a row.
Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
- The Boilermakers score 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
- Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini's 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- Illinois has put together an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 81st.
- The Fighting Illini put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers allow.
- When Illinois gives up fewer than 85.4 points, it is 10-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Boilermakers allowed 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in road games (64.3).
- At home, Purdue averaged 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Illinois put up 77.5 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (70).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (69.8).
- Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 100-57
|Mackey Arena
|12/29/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 80-53
|Mackey Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Maryland
|W 67-53
|Xfinity Center
|1/5/2024
|Illinois
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Mackey Arena
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|W 97-73
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 104-71
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|W 96-66
|State Farm Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/11/2024
|Michigan State
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/14/2024
|Maryland
|-
|State Farm Center
