A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, victors in four in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
  • Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at first.
  • The Boilermakers score 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).
  • Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini's 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
  • Illinois has put together an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 81st.
  • The Fighting Illini put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers allow.
  • When Illinois gives up fewer than 85.4 points, it is 10-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Boilermakers allowed 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in road games (64.3).
  • At home, Purdue averaged 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Illinois put up 77.5 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (70).
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (69.8).
  • Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Missouri W 97-73 Enterprise Center
12/29/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 104-71 State Farm Center
1/2/2024 Northwestern W 96-66 State Farm Center
1/5/2024 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
1/11/2024 Michigan State - State Farm Center
1/14/2024 Maryland - State Farm Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.