A pair of hot squads hit the court when the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) host the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, victors in four in a row.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 49.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

Purdue is 12-1 when it shoots better than 37.8% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini sit at first.

The Boilermakers score 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (65.5).

Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini's 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

Illinois has put together an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers sit at 81st.

The Fighting Illini put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 67 the Boilermakers allow.

When Illinois gives up fewer than 85.4 points, it is 10-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue played better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Boilermakers allowed 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in road games (64.3).

At home, Purdue averaged 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois put up 77.5 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged on the road (70).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than on the road (69.8).

Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena 12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena 1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center 1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena 1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule