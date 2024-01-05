Friday's game that pits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) versus the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on January 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois should cover the spread, which currently sits at 10.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 151.5 total.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Line: Purdue -10.5

Purdue -10.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -600, Illinois +425

Purdue vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+10.5)



Illinois (+10.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Purdue is 10-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 6-5-0 ATS record. The Boilermakers are 9-5-0 and the Fighting Illini are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 169.3 points per game, 17.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Purdue has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +257 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.4 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allow 67 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Purdue wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.8 boards. It is grabbing 41.1 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3 per contest.

Purdue connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (7.2). It is shooting 38.9% from deep (16th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.1%.

The Boilermakers rank 18th in college basketball with 105.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 42nd in college basketball defensively with 83 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Purdue has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (283rd in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini put up 83.9 points per game (26th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (61st in college basketball). They have a +239 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Illinois records 45.2 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 32.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.5 boards per game.

Illinois hits 9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from deep (136th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 31.1%.

Illinois has committed 2.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12 (204th in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

