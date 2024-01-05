Friday's contest that pits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) versus the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 5.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 10.5-point spread in its matchup against Purdue. The over/under is currently listed at 154.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Line: Purdue -10.5

Purdue -10.5 Point Total: 154.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+10.5)



Illinois (+10.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Purdue has compiled a 10-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Illinois is 6-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Boilermakers are 9-5-0 and the Fighting Illini are 5-6-0. The two teams score an average of 169.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than this matchup's total. Purdue is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +257 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.4 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allow 67 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Purdue wins the rebound battle by 10.8 boards on average. It records 41.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 30th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.3 per outing.

Purdue hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (16th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make at a 28.1% rate.

The Boilermakers rank 18th in college basketball by averaging 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 42nd in college basketball, allowing 83 points per 100 possessions.

Purdue and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Boilermakers commit 11.4 per game (143rd in college basketball) and force 10.9 (283rd in college basketball action).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +239 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 83.9 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.5 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball.

Illinois is first in college basketball at 45.2 rebounds per game. That's 12.5 more than the 32.7 its opponents average.

Illinois makes 9 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (136th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make, at a 31.1% rate.

Illinois loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 12 (204th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.