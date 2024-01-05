Friday's contest between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Purdue squad coming out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on January 5.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) against Purdue. The two sides are expected to come in below the 154.5 over/under.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Line: Purdue -9.5

Purdue -9.5 Point Total: 154.5

Purdue vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+9.5)



Illinois (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Purdue has a 10-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Illinois, who is 6-5-0 ATS. A total of nine out of the Boilermakers' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Fighting Illini's games have gone over. The teams average 169.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than this matchup's total. Purdue has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 games. Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +257 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.4 points per game (17th in college basketball) and allow 67.0 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Purdue wins the rebound battle by 10.8 boards on average. It records 41.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 30th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.3 per contest.

Purdue connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (7.2). It is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc (16th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.1%.

The Boilermakers rank 18th in college basketball by averaging 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 42nd in college basketball, allowing 83.0 points per 100 possessions.

Purdue forces 10.9 turnovers per game (282nd in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (143rd in college basketball action).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game (posting 83.9 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and allowing 65.5 per outing, 61st in college basketball) and have a +239 scoring differential.

The 45.2 rebounds per game Illinois accumulates rank first in the nation, 12.5 more than the 32.7 its opponents record.

Illinois makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (136th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 31.1%.

Illinois has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.0 per game (204th in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

