Friday's contest between the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) going head to head at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 79-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on January 5.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 9.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 154.5 total.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Mackey Arena

Line: Purdue -9.5

Point Total: 154.5

Purdue vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 79, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+9.5)



Illinois (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)



Purdue is 10-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 6-5-0 ATS record. The Boilermakers are 9-5-0 and the Fighting Illini are 5-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 169.3 points per game, 14.8 more points than this matchup's total. Purdue is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests, while Illinois has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers average 85.4 points per game (18th in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per outing (93rd in college basketball). They have a +257 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Purdue is 29th in college basketball at 41.1 rebounds per game. That's 10.8 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Purdue connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 38.9% rate (17th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per game its opponents make at a 28.1% rate.

The Boilermakers rank 20th in college basketball with 105.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 83.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Purdue and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Boilermakers commit 11.4 per game (146th in college basketball) and force 10.9 (280th in college basketball action).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini put up 83.9 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (59th in college basketball). They have a +239 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Illinois ranks first in the country at 45.2 rebounds per game. That's 12.5 more than the 32.7 its opponents average.

Illinois makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (63rd in college basketball) at a 34.5% rate (132nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make, at a 31.1% rate.

Illinois loses the turnover battle by 2.8 per game, committing 12.0 (203rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.2.

