Can we anticipate Philipp Kurashev lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in seven of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play, Kurashev has accumulated three goals and five assists.

Kurashev's shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:15 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 2 0 2 17:43 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 5-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 20:25 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

