Gainbridge Fieldhouse is where the Indiana Pacers (19-14) and Atlanta Hawks (14-19) will clash on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Myles Turner is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSSE

BSIN, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Pacers beat the Bucks 142-130. With 31 points, Tyrese Haliburton was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 31 2 12 1 3 5 Bennedict Mathurin 16 1 3 0 0 2 Bruce Brown 15 5 2 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton posts 24.8 points, 4.0 boards and 12.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Turner's numbers for the season are 17.2 points, 1.1 assists and 7.3 boards per game.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3.0 boards per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 1.9 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Obi Toppin is putting up 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Watch Haliburton, Trae Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 20.6 3.6 12.9 1.1 0.7 3.0 Myles Turner 16.7 5.4 0.7 0.3 1.9 1.4 Aaron Nesmith 12.5 4.1 1.2 1.7 1.1 2.8 Bennedict Mathurin 14.8 3.8 1.4 0.4 0.2 1.6 Obi Toppin 9.7 5.5 1.7 0.5 0.7 1.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.