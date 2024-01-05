Oddsmakers have listed player props for Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young and others when the Indiana Pacers host the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE

BSIN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +106) 13.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Friday's over/under for Haliburton is 27.5 points. That is 2.7 more than his season average of 24.8.

He has grabbed 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Friday (13.5).

Haliburton's 3.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Myles Turner's 17.2-point scoring average is 2.3 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +116) 11.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +110)

The 29.5-point prop total for Young on Friday is 1.3 higher than his season scoring average, which is 28.2.

His rebounding average -- 3.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Young's assist average -- 11.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet (11.5).

Young has made 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Friday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +126) 2.5 (Over: +106)

Dejounte Murray has put up 20.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (4.6) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Murray has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

