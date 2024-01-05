How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (19-14) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info
|Pacers vs Hawks Injury Report
|Pacers vs Hawks Players to Watch
|Pacers vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
|Pacers vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Pacers vs Hawks Prediction
|Pacers vs Hawks Player Props
Pacers Stats Insights
- This season, the Pacers have a 50.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 50.1% of shots the Hawks' opponents have knocked down.
- Indiana is 13-5 when it shoots better than 50.1% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.
- The 126.9 points per game the Pacers put up are just 3.7 more points than the Hawks give up (123.2).
- Indiana is 14-6 when scoring more than 123.2 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers are putting up 128.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 125.3 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Indiana is giving up 121.3 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 128.1.
- In home games, the Pacers are sinking 2.9 more threes per game (16.1) than when playing on the road (13.2). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (41.6%) compared to in road games (34.9%).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bruce Brown
|Questionable
|Knee
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
