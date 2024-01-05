The Indiana Pacers (19-14) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE. The point total is 263.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -3.5 263.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 33 games this season, Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 263.5 points.

Indiana has an average point total of 251.5 in its contests this year, 12.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pacers have gone 19-14-0 ATS this season.

This season, Indiana has been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

This season, Indiana has won eight of its 12 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 263.5 % of Games Over 263.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 7 21.2% 126.9 249.7 124.6 247.8 243.3 Hawks 4 12.1% 122.8 249.7 123.2 247.8 239.6

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have gone over the total four times.

At home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-7-0).

The Pacers put up 126.9 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 123.2 the Hawks give up.

When Indiana puts up more than 123.2 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 14-6 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Pacers and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 19-14 8-6 23-10 Hawks 8-25 1-6 21-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Hawks Point Insights

Pacers Hawks 126.9 Points Scored (PG) 122.8 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 14-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-7 14-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 124.6 Points Allowed (PG) 123.2 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 12-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-17 12-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.