Nick Foligno will be among those on the ice Friday when his Chicago Blackhawks meet the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Fancy a bet on Foligno in the Blackhawks-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nick Foligno vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno has averaged 17:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Foligno has a goal in five games this season out of 38 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 10 of 38 games this year, Foligno has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Foligno has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 38 games played, including multiple assists once.

Foligno has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Foligno having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 127 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 38 Games 3 17 Points 0 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

