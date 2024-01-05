The Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 142-130 win over the Bucks, Turner totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Let's break down Turner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.2 17.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.3 5.8 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA -- 25.6 23.9 PR -- 24.5 23.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Myles Turner Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Turner has made 6.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.1% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.9 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 11th in possessions per game with 106.3. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 123.2 points per contest, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Hawks concede 43.8 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are 29th in the NBA, conceding 28.6 per game.

The Hawks give up 13.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Myles Turner vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2023 25 11 9 1 0 4 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.