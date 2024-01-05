Kankakee Valley High School will host Munster High School in Northwest Crossroads play on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM CT.

Munster vs. Kankakee Vly. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Wheatfield, IN
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

