Monroe County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Monroe County, Indiana today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edgewood High School at Brown County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Nashville, IN
- Conference: Western Indiana
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.