On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is MacKenzie Entwistle going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Entwistle has no points on the power play.

Entwistle's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 13:01 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 13:20 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:49 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:47 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:20 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 3-2 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

