In the upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Kevin Korchinski to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Kevin Korchinski score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Korchinski stats and insights

Korchinski has scored in two of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Korchinski has picked up four assists on the power play.

Korchinski's shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Korchinski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 4-1 1/2/2024 Predators 0 0 0 22:22 Away L 3-0 12/31/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:38 Away L 8-1 12/29/2023 Stars 1 0 1 24:16 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:25 Home W 2-1 OT 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 7-5 12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:36 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:16 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

