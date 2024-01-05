Indiana Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Jeffersonville High School vs. New Albany High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a clash between Hoosier Hills teams in New Albany, IN on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), with New Albany High School hosting Jeffersonville High School.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jeffersonville vs. New Albany Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: New Albany, IN
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Floyd County Games Today
Corydon Central High School at Floyd Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Floyds Knobs, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Clark County Games Today
Borden High School at New Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: New Washington, IN
- Conference: Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henryville High School at Medora Jr-Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Medora, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Creek High School at Eastern High School - Pekin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Pekin, IN
- Conference: Mid-Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.