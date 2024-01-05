There is a clash between Hoosier Hills teams in New Albany, IN on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), with New Albany High School hosting Jeffersonville High School.

Jeffersonville vs. New Albany Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: New Albany, IN

New Albany, IN Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Floyd County Games Today

Corydon Central High School at Floyd Central High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Floyds Knobs, IN

Floyds Knobs, IN How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clark County Games Today

Borden High School at New Washington High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: New Washington, IN

New Washington, IN Conference: Southern

Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Henryville High School at Medora Jr-Sr High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Medora, IN

Medora, IN How to Stream: Watch Here

Silver Creek High School at Eastern High School - Pekin