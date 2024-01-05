There is a clash between Hoosier Hills teams in New Albany, IN on Friday, January 5 (beginning at 7:30 PM ET), with New Albany High School hosting Jeffersonville High School.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jeffersonville vs. New Albany Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: New Albany, IN
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Floyd County Games Today

Corydon Central High School at Floyd Central High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Floyds Knobs, IN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Clark County Games Today

Borden High School at New Washington High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: New Washington, IN
  • Conference: Southern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Henryville High School at Medora Jr-Sr High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Medora, IN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Silver Creek High School at Eastern High School - Pekin

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Pekin, IN
  • Conference: Mid-Southern
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.