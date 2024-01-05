Jefferson County, IN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jefferson County, Indiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Jefferson County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Consolidated High School at Scottsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Scottsburg, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
