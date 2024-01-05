Will Jason Dickinson Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 5?
Should you bet on Jason Dickinson to find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Dickinson stats and insights
- Dickinson has scored in 10 of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Dickinson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are allowing 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Dickinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 7-1
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
