Will Jarred Tinordi Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 5?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Jarred Tinordi going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jarred Tinordi score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2800 (Bet $10 to win $280.00 if he scores a goal)
Tinordi stats and insights
- Tinordi is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).
- Tinordi has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 127 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Tinordi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|3
|0
|3
|17:29
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
