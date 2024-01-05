Will Connor Murphy Score a Goal Against the Devils on January 5?
Should you wager on Connor Murphy to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Murphy stats and insights
- In one of 38 games this season, Murphy scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (two shots).
- Murphy has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Murphy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/31/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Away
|L 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:00
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:13
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/23/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Away
|L 7-5
|12/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 7-1
Blackhawks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
