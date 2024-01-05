Butler vs. UConn January 5 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Big East slate includes the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) playing the UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Butler vs. UConn Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Butler Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 15.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 11.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 16.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Davis: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 5.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UConn Players to Watch
- Tristen Newton: 16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 14.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hassan Diarra: 5.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler vs. UConn Stat Comparison
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|UConn AVG
|UConn Rank
|30th
|83.8
|Points Scored
|84.2
|28th
|147th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|64.2
|38th
|109th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|39.8
|61st
|246th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|61st
|109th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.3
|109th
|62nd
|16
|Assists
|18.2
|17th
|98th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.6
|38th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.