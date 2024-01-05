Butler vs. UConn: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Butler matchup.
Butler vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|FanDuel
|UConn (-6.5)
|143.5
|-275
|+220
Butler vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Butler has put together a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- UConn has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, seven out of the Huskies' 14 games have gone over the point total.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).
- Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
