The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will welcome in the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.1% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 81st.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies allow.
  • Butler is 10-3 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (61.1) last season.
  • The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.
  • At home, Butler sunk 7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Georgetown W 74-64 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/23/2023 @ Providence L 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/2/2024 @ St. John's L 86-70 Carnesecca Arena
1/5/2024 UConn - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
1/13/2024 Seton Hall - Hinkle Fieldhouse

