How to Watch Butler vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will welcome in the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Butler vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
- Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.1% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 81st.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies allow.
- Butler is 10-3 when it scores more than 63.6 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (61.1) last season.
- The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.
- At home, Butler sunk 7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgetown
|W 74-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/23/2023
|@ Providence
|L 85-75
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|@ St. John's
|L 86-70
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/5/2024
|UConn
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/13/2024
|Seton Hall
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
