The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) will welcome in the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.8% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 40.1% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Butler has put together a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 81st.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 18.6 more points than the 63.6 the Huskies allow.

Butler is 10-3 when it scores more than 63.6 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than away (61.1) last season.

The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 away.

At home, Butler sunk 7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

