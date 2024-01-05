Friday's contest features the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) facing off at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

According to our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) against UConn. The two sides are expected to go over the 143.5 over/under.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 143.5

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Pick ATS: Butler (+5.5)



Butler (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



UConn has gone 8-5-0 against the spread, while Butler's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. Both the Huskies and the Bulldogs are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. The two teams combine to score 165.3 points per game, 21.8 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, UConn has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Butler has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (posting 82.2 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and allowing 71.9 per contest, 196th in college basketball) and have a +145 scoring differential.

Butler is 115th in college basketball at 38.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Butler hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (125th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Butler has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.4 per game (61st in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (185th in college basketball).

