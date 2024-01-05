Friday's game between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 76-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 6.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 144.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Line: UConn -6.5

UConn -6.5 Point Total: 144.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Pick ATS: Butler (+6.5)



Butler (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



UConn has an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Butler, who is 7-6-0 ATS. Both the Huskies and the Bulldogs are 7-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The teams score an average of 165.3 points per game, 20.8 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, UConn has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Butler has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per contest (193rd in college basketball). They have a +145 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Butler wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It records 38.1 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5.

Butler knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (140th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

Butler wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.4 (63rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.