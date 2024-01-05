Friday's game that pits the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) against the Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) at Hinkle Fieldhouse should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of UConn. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

The matchup has no set line.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 76, Butler 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-2.9)

UConn (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Butler is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UConn's 8-5-0 ATS record. Both the Bulldogs and the Huskies are 7-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. In the past 10 games, Butler has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. UConn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per contest (194th in college basketball). They have a +145 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Butler wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is recording 38.1 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5 per contest.

Butler connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 34.4% from deep while its opponents hit 31.1% from long range.

The Bulldogs average 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (82nd in college basketball), and allow 87.3 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Butler has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.4 per game (63rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.0 (187th in college basketball).

